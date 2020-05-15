The Argentine Ambassador to Ireland Laura Bernal will be laid to rest in Foxford this afternoon.

Her funeral Mass will take place in St Michael’s Church in Foxford at 12 noon. The late ambassador died suddenly last month.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at today’s funeral is strictly limited to immediate family and a number of dignataries.

Acting Ambassador of Argentina in Ireland Mr. Diego Sadofschi, Government Chief Whip Sean Kyne, the Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces-Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, Secretary General at the Department of Foreign Affairs- Mr. Niall Burgess and the Chairman of the Admiral Brown Society Gus O’Hara will be among the small number that will attend today’s ceremonies.

The funeral Mass will be concelebrated by Fr. Dermot Meehan, Diocesan Administrator of Achonry and his excellency , the Papal Nuncio, Archbishop Jude Thaddus Okolo

Ambassador Bernal, passed away in Dublin two weeks ago.Since her appointment as ambassador in 2016, she had been a regular visitor to Foxford - the hometown of Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentine Navy.

She built a close relationship with Mayo County Council and the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford, and in keeping with the wishes of her family, she will be laid to rest in Craggagh cemetery Foxford, this afternoon after funeral mass in St Michael Church Foxford.at 12 noon

The service will be live streamed by Mayo County Council on their website Mayo.ie