The Department of Agriculture has launched a new app for registering calves online.

Calf-Reg is now available free of charge to all herd keepers that have a smart phone.

In 2019 over 70% of calves born were registered on the Animal Identification and Movement System (AIMS) using electronic notifications.

According to the Department, the new calf registration app (Calf-Reg) offers an efficient and user friendly way to register calves electronically.

This development has been welcomed by Sligo based Fine Gael Councillor Thomas Walsh. He told Midwest News today that it allows farmers to carry out their work more efficiently.