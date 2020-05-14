An online fundraiser for a Mayo man, who was injured in a farm accident last month, has received an overwhelming response.

Father of three Patrick McDonnell, a member of staff with Mayo County Council, and a native of Straide who lives now in Castlebar, suffered life-changing injuries in a farm accident on 11th April.

He was airlifted to University Hospital Galway where he underwent surgeries to save his life, but has been left with significant injuries and faces months of rehablitation.

His friend Mark O'Malley launched a fundraising campaign on Go Fund Me, with the target of making €5,000 to help Patrick with the costs of his recovery

Mark says Patrick's friends and colleagues decided to set up the page to raise funds to help with the costs of his surgery.

With an initial target of raising €5,000, donations of over €118,000 have now been made, and donations can be made on gofundme.com - Pat Mc recovery fund.