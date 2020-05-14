The Taoiseach says he's increasingly confident that Coronavirus restrictions can begin to be unwound from next week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today and its advice will be considered by cabinet Ministers tomorrow.

Leo Varadkar has warned that some social distancing and hygiene practices will be around for a long time, and said travel to the EU won't return for months.

However, the Taoiseach says the journey back to normal life should begin next week.

Meanwhile, the HSE is hoping turnaround times for a Covid test will be three days, from next Monday.

The Health Executive says it's been working to update its technology to automate results.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, says it will take three days from reporting symptoms to getting a result.