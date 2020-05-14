With Government formation talks continuing between Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party, a Mayo Councillor says there are a number of red-line issues of importance to this county, and to the region, which should form part of any Programme for Government.

Amid fears that the Greens may prioritise public transport over roads, FG Councillor Jarlath Munnelly says it's vital that the N59 Ballina Orbital Route and the next phase of the N26 between Foxford and Swinford go ahead.

Councillor Munnelly also believes agriculture that should be prioritised in the Government formation talks, as the sector forms the backbone of Mayo's economy.

The FG Councillor put a resolution down before this week's meeting of Mayo County Council, which was widely supported, seeking assurances that these issues would be included in the ongoing talks, and asked that this resolution be sent to the deputy leaders of the three political parties.