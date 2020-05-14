A fire warning has been issued by Bord na Mona and the Fire Service.

The two organisations are warning that, at this time of year, the countryside is exposed to a higher risk of fire.

Fire puts the lives of firefighters at risk, as well as causing major damage to property, wildlife and habitats.

Bord na Mona say they're aware of an increase in the unauthorised use of bogs by people using scrambler and quad bikes, and heat from the exhausts of these vehicles can set dry scrub alight, and has been the likely cause of a number of recent bog fires.

Bord na Mona is asking people to refrain from bringing motorbikes and quads onto bogs, not to light fires in the countryside, to take care when disposing of lit cigarettes, and to report any anti-social behaviour to Gardai.