Ballina enjoyed more than 1.5 million euro of an economic boost earlier this year, when the town hosted the “Other Voices” festival.

This was the second year in a row that the popular festival, that results in the production of three TV programmes for RTE, was located in Ballina.

The “Other Voices” weekend in February attracted up to 30,000 people to the Ballina area, and fortunately took place just ahead of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

Details of the value of the weekend culturally and economically were outlined by Mayo County Council Arts Officer Ann McCarthy to the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council earlier this week.