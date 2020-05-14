A zero VAT rate is needed for the hospitality sector to give businesses hope for when they re-open - that's according to Sligo-Leitrim TD Marian Harkin, who says tourism-related businesses across the region are currently faced with increasing costs, and are making decisions as to whether or not it's worth their while reopening.

The Tourism Minister Shane Ross says he would also support a 0% VAT rate for the tourism industry following the Covid-19 crisis.

Deputy Marian Harkin told Midwest News that many involved in the tourism and hospitality sectors claim the current 13.5% VAT rate would not make it worthwhile for them to reopen, after restrictions are lifted....