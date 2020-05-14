The childcare plan for healthcare workers has been scrapped due to a lack of providers.

The scheme, which was due to be rolled out from Monday, would see childminders go into the homes of healthcare staff at a cost of 90 euro a week per family.

However, Minister Katherine Zappone announced last night it would be cancelled - with the government saying it will look into alternatives surrounding childcare.

The Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation says the Government must now go back to the drawing board, as everyone wants to see a successful scheme put in place.