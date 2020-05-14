The National Public Health Emergency Team meets this morning, a day earlier than expected, to consider what advice it will give on easing some Covid-19 restrictions from next Monday.

They'll also decide their position on people wearing masks in shops and on public transport, before ministers sign off on the measures tomorrow.

10 more people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll to 1,497, while there are 23,400 confirmed cases.

Across the West, there were slight increases in the number of confirmed cases over the past 24 hours - with one additional case in each of counties Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo and 2 new cases in Galway.

The number of confirmed cases in Mayo is now 538, with 402 in Galway, 298 in Roscommon and 128 in Sligo.

Later this morning, the HSE will set out its plan to improve contact tracing.