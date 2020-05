The Taoiseach says re-opening schools and creches could be one of the safest things the government does when Covid 19 restrictions are eased.

The health watchdog says it appears children aren't substantially contributing to the spread of coronavirus in their house or school.

HIQA has found transmission of the disease is lower among young people, particularly those under 14.

Leo Varadkar says any re-opening of schools or childcare facilities needs to be done safely.