Journalists John Waters and Gemma O'Doherty have been refused permission to challenge the emergency legislation that introduced the Covid-19 restrictions.

They wanted the High Court to allow them to bring a judicial review, as part of an attempt to have the laws quashed.

In opening their case earlier this month, Castlerea native John Waters said Irish citizens were under house arrest, and the restrictions were repugnant to people's constitutional rights.

He and Gemma O'Doherty also raised question marks over death rates, with Ms. O'Doherty claiming the lockdown was based on "fraudulent science".

She also said it was harming people by denying them their right to sunlight and Vitamin D, and accused Gardaí of harassing people on the streets.

Mr. Waters claimed the restriction of our movement was unprecedented in our history and argued the response to the outbreak was disproportionate.

Previous court appearances attracted a crowd of supporters outside the Four Courts.

Today's judgement by Mr Justice Charles Meenan was delivered electronically.

In ruling against their application for a full judicial review, he said their claims weren't arguable.

The pair have already indicated their intention to appeal today's decision.