A Mayo TD has welcomed the Government's new "Tie-up" scheme for fishermen, to help address their loss of income during the Covid-19 pandemic, but has called on Minister Michael Creed to consider backdating the scheme to the start of this month.

The Covid-19 Temporary Fleet Tie-Up Scheme will operate from the 1st June and will be available to the inshore fleet and to larger vessels, allowing boat owners to voluntarily opt to tie up for a maximum of two months over the period June to August.

The scheme will support the fixed costs incurred by the vessel owners, and range from €6,000 per month for the largest vessels over 24 metres, to €500 per month for the smallest vessels under 6 metres.

Mayo Sinn Fein Senator Rose Conway Walsh has welcomed the scheme, but told Midwest News are two elements, which she would like Minister Creed to review - she says the amount needs to be increased for the 8-10 metre boats, while the scheme should also include the month of May retrospectively.