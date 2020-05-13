Plans are being finalised in Foxford for the funeral on Friday of Ambassador Laura Bernal, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland.

Since taking up the position in March 2016, Ambassador Bernal, who passed away in Dublin two weeks ago, had visited Foxford a number of times to pay homage to the hometown of Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentine Navy.

She built a close relationship with Mayo County Council and the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford, and in keeping with the wishes of her family, she will be laid to rest in Foxford on Friday.

Her Funeral Mass will take place in St Michael's Church, Foxford at 12 noon on Friday, with burial afterwards in Craggagh Cemetery, Foxford.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral will be strictly limited, but the service will be live streamed by Mayo County Council on their website Mayo.ie

Oliver Murphy of the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford is urging people to view the funeral service online, rather than lining the streets of the town on Friday, due to Covid-19 restrictions....