Calls are being made to ensure that Pieta House in Tuam is retained as a fully operative centre, and not downgraded.

Galway East TD and Minister for Rural Affairs Sean Canney says the executive of Pieta House is proposing to downgrade 9 of its existing 15 centres to hub status, as part of cust-cutting measures.

While the centres involved have not been named, Minister Canney is calling for Pieta House in Tuam, which provides services to people across Galway, Mayo and Roscommon - to be retained at its current level of operation, providing free therapy for those at risk of self-harm and suicide, and those bereaved as a result of suicide.

The centre in Tuam opened in December 2013, after communities across the West got involved in fundraising efforts, and has assisted more than 1800 people since then.

Minister Canney says Pieta House in Tuam is accessible from across the region and provides an important service, and he's calling for the centre to be fully retained.....