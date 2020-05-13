As demand for ventilators increases during the Covid-19 pandemic, staff at the GMIT School of Engineering have designed and developed a new type of emergency mechanical ventilator that can be produced rapidly and inexpensively to assist the medical profession.

The new emergency ventilator automates the squeezing of a manual Bag-Valve-Mask resuscitator, so it can act as a rudimentary ventilator to aid a person breathing, or to replicate some basic ventilation functions.

Dr Oliver Mulryan of GMIT says they have developed a low-cost prototype, in conjunction with Collins Plastics in Ballina, and are in the process of automating and controlling the decide so that it can interact with the doctor and patient for assisted breathing.

With world health experts predicting several waves of Covid-19 outbreaks and an increasing global demand for conventional ventilators, the GMIT School of Engineering is one of a number of teams, nationally and internationally, working towards finding alternative solutions.