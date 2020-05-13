Applications are now open for a €35 million Covid-19 Stability Fund, which will provide one-off grant aid to organisations providing critical services for the most vulnerable in society.

The Minister for Rural & Community Development Michael Ring is urging eligible organisations in Mayo to apply for the funding, which is being prioritised for organisations that have seen their income and fundraising efforts drop significantly during the crisis.

Minister Ring says charities, social enterprises and community and voluntary organisations may qualify for a one-off grant, once they can demonstrate the impact the crisis has had on their services.

The scheme will be administered by Pobal, with full details on their website - www.pobal.ie