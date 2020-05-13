At least 169 people have been waiting at least a year to be seen by the HSE's National Counselling Service.

All of those waiting over a year are based in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon.

The HSE figures, released under the Freedom of Information Act, reveal there are over 10,000 people on waiting lists across the country for the National Counselling Service.

The statistics involve counselling in primary care, along with those who've suffered a bereavement or need help due to suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

At least 721 people have been waiting at least seven months, and 169 have been waiting over a year.

