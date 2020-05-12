A 52-year-old Mayo man who groomed a 16-year-old boy before engaging in sexual acts with him has been given a two-and-a-half year prison sentence.

Patrick Lynn of Greenhills Estate, Ballina admitted two charges of defilement of a child under the age of 17 between 30 May, 2014 and 6 June, 2014 at locations in a Co Mayo town and a west Sligo location.

RTE News reports that, at a sitting of the Circuit court in Mullingar today, Judge Keenan Johnson said Mr Lynn, who previously founded a youth club some years prior to the offences, was guilty of a grievous breach of trust and some form of custodial sentence would have to be imposed.

He said the offences were in the mid to upper range and he had a four-year prison sentence in mind, but would suspend one year and six months of the sentence for a ten-year period, because of mitigating factors.

After passing sentence, Judge Keenan Johnson adjourned the case until 1 December to give Mr Lynn an opportunity to put arrangements in place for his elderly mother who he is caring for.