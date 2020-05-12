A nursing home in Roscommon has confirmed a high number of Covid-19 cases among its residents and staff.

22 residents and 16 staff at the Cloverhill Nursing Home have tested positive for the virus following recent tests.

The Cloverhill nursing home is run by the Sonas group, which also runs the Ti Aire Nursing home in Belmullet, where a number of residents have died over the past month from Covid-19.

Director of Sonas Seamus Crawley says the highly infectious virus is presenting unprecedented challenges for residents and staff at Cloverhill, but said residents are continuing to receive the best quality of care possible from a dedicated team.

Staff members who had tested positive for the virus are now self-isolating.

Mr Crawley says management is happy with staff numbers at present, and the nursing home is well-stocked with PPE equipment.