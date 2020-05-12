The death has taken place of well-known artist Cecil Maguire, at the age of 90.

A native of Lurgan in Co Armagh, he spent much of his time in the West of Ireland, and painted the Connemara landscape while living in the Roundstone area.

Cecil Maguire studied at Queen's University in Belfast and worked as an art teacher, before leaving the profession to focus on painting fulltime.

His work features in major art collections including at the UN Headquarters in New York and the Ulster Museum in Belfast, while his painting are also to be found in many public and private collections.

The Minister for Culture & Heritage Josepha Madigan says she's saddened to hear of the passing of Cecil Maguire, one of Ireland's finest landscape and figure painters.

The Minister says he painted the Connemara landscape with such fondness that she knows he felt very much at home there, and has extended sympathies to his family and friends.