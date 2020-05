Rents nationally fell by just over 2% last month, as Covid-19 takes its toll.

That's according to a new report from housing website Daft.ie, which says this is the largest monthly decrease in over 11 years.

The report shows that, in the year to December 2019, rents in Connacht rose by an average of 4%, and are now 24% above their previous high in 2008.

In Co Mayo, rents are largely stable, rising by less than 1% in 2019.

The average listed rent in Mayo is now €738 per month.