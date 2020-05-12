Planning permission is being sought for an Aldi store in Ballina.

The German company has applied to Mayo County Council for permission to demolish the former Deanwood Hotel, and construct a single-storey discount foodstore on the site.

The plan also provides for 82 car parking spaces, and access from Bury St and Teeling St.

Aldi already operates stores in Ballinrobe, Claremorris and Castlebar with a new store under construction in Belmullet.

However, the Covid-19 restrictions have delayed work on the Belmullet store.