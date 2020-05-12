The doors of solicitor’s practices may be closed since the start of the pandemic lockdown, but solicitors across the region are continuing to provide services to clients.

Senior Vice President of the Law Society, Castlebar based James Cahill, has been telling Midwest News about the level of activity in lawyers’ offices at present despite the restrictions. They are continuing to provide a range of services, like the making of a will, successfully completing the process with the passing of papers through a window, if necessary.

Responding to Covid-19 and the changing needs of solicitors in Mayo and nationwide, the Law Society of Ireland has launched a new service, Crisis Practice Support.

The new project provides practical supports to help solicitors in the region remain operational.

James has been speaking to Midwest News about the value of the services the Law Society is now providing to its members