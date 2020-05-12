Up to 40 new jobs are set to be created at the former Volex plant on the Breaffy Road, Castlebar, a building in the ownership of Mayo County Council for the past eight years.

The Walsh Group, Kimaine Road, Ballinrobe, is to lease two thirds (66%) of the floor space of the building from the local authority

The company intends to establish a mechanical engineering off-site and fabrication facility at the site.

The proposal is described as having the potential to create up to 40 jobs over the next two years.

An agreement in principle is in place between the Walsh Group and council officials and at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council, councillors approved the agreement.

The company is to invest over €1 million in upgrading the building, with an option to buy out the part of the building they will use, after 5 years.

Cathaoirleach of Castlebar Municipal District Independent cllr Michael Kilcoyne told Midwest News today that this is a very welcome development.