A further 15 patients with coronavirus in the Republic have died, bringing the the total death toll to 1,467, while there are now over 23,000 confirmed cases of the virus here.

However, for the second day in a row there were no new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Mayo yesterday.

The county remains the county in Connaught with the highest incidents of the virus at 522, in Galway the number is now 392, in Roscommon 247 and in Sligo 123.

The National Public Health Emergency Team meets later to discuss the advice it'll give this week on facial coverings, to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The wearing of masks in public will NOT be compulsory, according to the Chief Medical Officer.

The team will today examine when is the best time to issue a formal recommendation to the public on masks, and how to make and wear them.