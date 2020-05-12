Ryanair says it plans to return to 40% of normal flight schedules from Wednesday July 1st, subject to government restrictions being lifted.

The airline will operate a daily flight schedule of almost 1,000 flights, restoring 90% of its pre-Covid-19 route network.

Since the Covid-19 flight restrictions in mid-March, Ryanair has been operating a skeleton daily schedule of 30 flights between Ireland, the UK and Europe

New measures be in place when more frequent flying resumes.

These include fewer checked bags, checking in online and downloading boarding passes to a passenger smart phone,

Passenger will undergo temperature checks at the airport and face masks or coverings will be mandatory.

On board its aircraft, Ryanair cabin crew will also wear face masks/coverings and a limited inflight service will be offered of pre-packaged snacks and drinks, but no cash sales.

Queuing for toilets will also be prohibited on board and toilet access will be made available to individual passengers upon request.