Irish Water is urging people to conserve water, as domestic water usage has increased by an average of 20% in homes across the region since the Covid-19 restrictions came into force.

With more people staying at home, households are using an additional 24 litres of water per person per day, putting the water supply under pressure.

As water treatment plants are already working to their maximum capacity, Irish Water is appealing to the public to choose handwashing over power-washing, and conserve water there they can.

Householders are also urged to use a watering can rather than a hose in the garden, take a shower instead of a bath, and fix any dripping taps.

Irish Water says the water supply in Mayo is currently stable, but with the continued dry weather, this might change.