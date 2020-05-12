The annual Famine Walk in Louisburg is being postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Hundreds of people take part every year in the walk, organised by peace and justice organisation Afri.

Lead organiser Joe Murray says the organisers had to postpone the event this year due to restrictions, but Afri will mark the spirit of the event through a Virtual Famine Walk that will be live streamed online this Saturday evening 16th May at 7pm, featuring conversation and music.

It will be broadcast on the Afri-Action from Ireland Facebook page and on Afri's YouTube channel from 7 pm to 8.30 on Saturday evening.

Joe Murray says the online event will be lively and interactive, and will offer light and hope at this difficult time on our planet.