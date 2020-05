A woman was rescued from Croagh Patrick on Sunday afternoon last.

Mayo Mountain Rescue were tasked to assist a female casualty on the mountain shortly before 4pm on Sunday.

She had sustained a head injury in a fall.

A first response team from Mayo Mountain Rescue assisted the injured woman and the Coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 also tasked.

The woman was transferred by air for medical treatment to Mayo University Hospital.

The rescue operation was stood down just before 5pm.