After ten years as the chief executive of Mayo County Council Peter Hynes announced his retirement yesterday evening at the monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

An interim CEO is being appointed until the position is advertised. Peter Duggan, who is director of Finance with the local authority takes up the position of interim CEO with effect from midnight tomorrow (Wed).

Many tributes were paid to Mr. Hynes at his last council meeting yesterday held in GMIT Castlebar and he received a standing ovation.

It was a historic meeting of the council, with proceedings moved from Aras an Chontae to the larger St. Mary's Hall at the GMIT Castlebar campus to allow for social distancing under the Covid-19 regulations.

Peter Hynes joined Mayo County Council in 1984 as a temporary assistant architect. On being appointed CEO, his promise, he explained yesterday was to work to make "a Mayo that was sustainable, inclusive, prosperous and proud".

He said it had been an enormous privilege to serve as Chief Executive.

A number of councillors lamented the timing of the retirement, highlighting the loss of Mr. Hynes' experience at a time of crisis for the county and the country.

Earlier in the meeting the incoming interim CEO Peter Duggan told taken aback councillors that that every month of the Covid 19 restrictions is costing Mayo County Council 1.75 million euro in lost income.

The monies are made up of 1.3 million euro in lost commercial rates and 150,000 euro in income from closed swimming pools and leisure centres, and a further 150,000euro from the loss of carparking charges as the authority’s pay and display machines are not in operation.