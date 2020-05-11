There are a number of issues surrounding the plans for this year's Leaving Cert students that need to be clarified by the Department of Education in the coming days.

That's according to the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland, who says they have a number of questions that still need a definitive response from the Department - such as the marking plans for students that take a subject outside of school.

It was confirmed last Friday that grades calculated by teachers would replace the traditional exams, and teaching unions and school managers have called for safeguards to protect teachers from being canvassed by students or parents.

Diarmiad de Paor, Deputy General Secretary of the ASTI, told Midwest News this evening that there's a lot of pressure on teachers, and a number of concerns regarding the plans for this year's Leaving Cert students....