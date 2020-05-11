With the silage season underway, the Irish Farmers Association and the Road Safety Authority are making a joint appeal to those driving farm machinery and vulnerable road users to share the road safely.

Both organisations are urging farming contractors, who will soon be bringing in the first cut of silage this year, to remember that roads are busier with cyclists and pedestrians because of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Both the IFA and RSA are also appealing for motorists to be on the lookout for tractors, trailers and other farming machinery exiting from fields and farmyards.

With more people out running, walking and cycling - both agencies say it's imperative that all road users take greater care and follow the rules of the road, while pedestrians should ensure they're visible to other road users - especially when walking in the early morning and late evening.