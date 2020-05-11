The May monthly meeting of Mayo County Council is underway this afternoon at St Mary's Hall, on the GMIT Mayo campus.

The council meeting was moved to the larger facility to allow for social distancing.

At the start of the meeting this afternoon, sympathies were extended to the family of Canon JJ Cribben - parish priest of Milltown, Co Galway who was laid to rest in his hometown of Ballyhaunis yesterday and was a first cousin of Councillor John Cribben - and to the family of Kathleen Mannion of Frenchgrove, Hollymount who passed away yesterday in her 100th year.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Jim - a former Councillor in South Mayo.

Sympathies were also expressed to the people of Argentina, following the death of their Ambassador to Ireland.

Ambassador Laura Bernal, passed away in Dublin two weeks ago and her funeral will take place in Foxford on Friday.

In her position as ambassador, she visited Foxford a number of times, to pay homage to the hometown of Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentine Navy

Sympathies were also expressed at today's meeting to everyone who has lost a family member during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors acknowledged that the need for social distancing, which has led to restricted funerals, is adding to the trauma for families.