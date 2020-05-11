Gardai have made a number of seizures in recent days in the Claremorris and Swinford areas.

Members of the Claremorris Community Engagement team discovered drugs, with an estimated value of €1,750, in undergrowth at Claremount in the town on Friday.

Investigations are ongoing into the discovery.

The following day, the Claremorris Divisional Unit seized cannabis with an estimated value of €4,000 during a planned search of a residence in Claremorris town.

Gardai have confirmed to Midwest News that a man in his 20s is assisting them with their enquiries and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

On Saturday morning, a house in Swinford was searched under warrant, and a small quantity of cannabis was seized.

In addition, between Wednesday and Saturday of last week, there were three incidents where people were found in possession of drugs in the Claremorris and Ballindine areas.

Superintendent Gabriel Moran says these discoveries have come about as part of ongoing work by the Divisional Drugs Unit, the Community Engagement Team, and the Roads Policing Unit.