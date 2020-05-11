Ingredients
45ml/3 tbsp butter, melted
30ml/ 2 tbsp soft brown sugar
4 Large or medium bananas
2.5ml/half tbsp. cinnamon or spice (mixed)
Pancake Batter Ingredients
113g/4oz flour
275ml/10fl oz/half pt milk
Pinch of salt
1 egg
14g/half oz butter melted (optional)
Jam Sauce Ingredients
5fl oz/ quarter pt cold water
10ml/ 1 level dsp arrowroot or cornflour
90ml/ 6 level tbsp. jam (strawberry/raspberry)
Squeeze of lemon juice
5ml/ 1 level tsp granulated sugar
Method
Make the pancake batter
- Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre, break in the egg and half the milk.
- Graduallywork in the flour with a wooden spoon and beat until the mixture is smooth. Gradually add the remaining milk and melted butter. Leave aside.
- Pre-heat oven 425F/222C/GAS 7
- Pour melted butter into a 23cm/9” oven proof dish or tin, place in the oven and heat until hot. Slice bananas lengthways add to hot butter in the dish.
- Sprinkle with brown sugar and spice. Pour batter over bananas and bake on top shelf of pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
- Reduce heat to 400F/200C/Gas 6 and bake for a further 20-30minutes, or until batter is well risen and golden brown.
- Serve with jam sauce or ice cream.
Jam Sauce
- Place the jam and water in a saucepan. Place over a low heat and stir to make a thin sauce.
- Mix arrowroot with a little cold water
- Cook slowly stirring until the sauce comes to the boil and thickens. Remove from heat, add sugar, and lemon juice and stir until sugar dissolves.