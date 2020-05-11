Details

Ingredients

45ml/3 tbsp butter, melted

30ml/ 2 tbsp soft brown sugar

4 Large or medium bananas

2.5ml/half tbsp. cinnamon or spice (mixed)

 

Pancake Batter Ingredients

113g/4oz flour

275ml/10fl oz/half pt milk

Pinch of salt

1 egg

14g/half oz butter melted (optional)

 

Jam Sauce Ingredients

5fl oz/ quarter pt cold water

10ml/ 1 level dsp arrowroot or cornflour

90ml/ 6 level tbsp. jam (strawberry/raspberry)

Squeeze of lemon juice

5ml/ 1 level tsp granulated sugar

 

Method

Make the pancake batter

  1. Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl. Make a well in the centre, break in the egg and half the milk.
  2. Graduallywork in the flour with a wooden spoon and beat until the mixture is smooth. Gradually add the remaining milk and melted butter. Leave aside.
  3. Pre-heat oven 425F/222C/GAS 7
  4. Pour melted butter into a 23cm/9” oven proof dish or tin, place in the oven and heat until hot. Slice bananas lengthways add to hot butter in the dish.
  5. Sprinkle with brown sugar and spice. Pour batter over bananas and bake on top shelf of pre-heated oven for 20 minutes.
  6. Reduce heat to 400F/200C/Gas 6 and bake for a further 20-30minutes, or until batter is well risen and golden brown.
  7. Serve with jam sauce or ice cream.

 

Jam Sauce

  1. Place the jam and water in a saucepan. Place over a low heat and stir to make a thin sauce.
  2. Mix arrowroot with a little cold water
  3. Cook slowly stirring until the sauce comes to the boil and thickens. Remove from heat, add sugar, and lemon juice and stir until sugar dissolves.

 

 

