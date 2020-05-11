The funeral will take place in Foxford next Friday of Ambassador Laura Bernal, the Argentine Ambassador to Ireland.

Ambassador Bernal passed away in Dublin two weeks ago.

She had previously worked in the Argentine Embassies in Colombia, Portugal and Greeace, and took over the position of Argentine Ambassador to Ireland in March 2016.

She subsequently visited Foxford a number of times, to pay homage to the hometown of Admiral William Brown, founder of the Argentine Navy.

She built a close relationship with Mayo County Council and the Admiral Brown Society in Foxford, and in keeping with the wishes of her family, she will be laid to rest in Foxford on Friday.

Her Funeral Mass will take place in St Michael's Church, Foxford at 12 noon on Friday, with burial afterwards in Craggagh Cemetery, Foxford.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, attendance at the funeral will be strictly limited.