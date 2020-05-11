The monthly meeting of Mayo County Council is being held in St. Mary’s Hall on the Castlebar campus of GMIT this afternoon.

The location has been selected to ensure that the council meeting can go ahead and at the same time adhere to Covid 19 social distancing regulations.

At the meeting, Fianna Fail councillor Michael Smyth will call on Mayo County Council to devise a scheme to provide a waiver on rates for businesses in the county directly impacted by the pandemic lockdown.

He wants the Minister for Planning and Local Government to ensure that the subsequent loss in revenue to the Mayo authority is secured back into the county through government grants.

Councillor Smyth argues that this is the only way that the local economy can possibly bounce back from the economic devastation that the virus has caused.