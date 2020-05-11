History will record that as a state we 'spectacularly failed the nursing home sector' during the pandemic. That’s the view of Sligo Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry

The Fianna Fail TD, who was commenting on the high mortality rates in nursing home settings from the coronavirus, has called for stringent measures to be implemented quickly in settings with vulnerable people from now on to deal with the public health crises.

Deputy MacSharry told Midwest News that he believes that more stringent measures should have been implemented sooner to save lives in the sector.