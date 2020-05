Mayo County Council will hold the May monthly meeting of the authority at a larger venue to meet Covid 19 social distancing requirements.

It will take place at Mayo GMIT Campus, Castlebar, on Monday next at 2pm.

The larger space will allow more elected members, officials and members of the media to attend while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

There was a restricted attendance at the April meeting of the authority held at Aras an Chontae.