Details

This summer's Leaving Cert exams have been cancelled. All students will be offered the option of accepting calculated grades instead of sitting Leaving Certificate written examinations at a later date in the new plans. The decision was agreed at Cabinet this morning.

There will be four layers to the calculated grades system:

  1. An estimation of scores and rankings by the student's teacher. This will happen for each individual subject. 
  2. The score and ranking will be subjected to an in-school alignment process, in which subject teachers will work together to finalise their estimated marks and rankings. 
  3. The school principal will then review and sign off on marks, and may return estimated ranking or marks to teachers for further consideration.
  4. A process of national standardisation using statistical methods will then ensure a common national standard is applied. 
0
0
0
s2smodern

Latest News