This summer's Leaving Cert exams have been cancelled. All students will be offered the option of accepting calculated grades instead of sitting Leaving Certificate written examinations at a later date in the new plans. The decision was agreed at Cabinet this morning.
There will be four layers to the calculated grades system:
- An estimation of scores and rankings by the student's teacher. This will happen for each individual subject.
- The score and ranking will be subjected to an in-school alignment process, in which subject teachers will work together to finalise their estimated marks and rankings.
- The school principal will then review and sign off on marks, and may return estimated ranking or marks to teachers for further consideration.
- A process of national standardisation using statistical methods will then ensure a common national standard is applied.