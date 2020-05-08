Gardaí have arrested a man in connection with the seizure of more than €26,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Athenry Co Galway on Wednesday.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Galway conducted a search of a house in Athenry under warrant at 8.30pm on Wednesday evening.

During the search they located a grow house in two bedrooms containing a quantity of cannabis plants in various stages of growth.

Fans and lamps were installed to enable growth and these were also seized.

A man in his late 30s was arrested arising from the detection and detained at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The man was released without charge yesterday and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.