Cabinet ministers are set to approve an alternative plan for the Leaving Cert exams this morning.

It's understood the examinations will be cancelled and replaced with a system of predictive grades.

The government had been trying to go ahead with the Leaving Cert exams, even setting a date at the end of July for them to start.

But over the past week the pressure has built from teachers, students and politicians to call them off in the wake of the COVID crisis.

The government started putting together a contingency plan to cancel the Leaving Cert, and that is set to be brought before cabinet by Education Minister Joe McHugh this morning.

Under the plans it's likely a system of predictive grades will be given to students in lieu of physical exams.

It's thought students who are not happy with the grades given will have the chance to sit a written exam - but that that may not be available until very late this year or into 2021.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said students, parents and teachers will have clarity by the end of this week, and an announcement is expected in the early afternoon.