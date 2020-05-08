A Castlebar councillor is refusing to accept Irish Rail’s stance that it has no plans to automate the notorious Kilnageere railway crossing, located a few kilometres outside the county town.

Fine Gael councillor Cyril Burke says the community that use this railway crossing are at present expected to cross the track 5 times by foot, every time they want to cross at the Kilnageere junction.

Cllr Burke argues that the Kilnageere level crossing poses a genuine risk to the safety of road users.

He has tabled at motion for this month’s Castlebar Municipal District, calling on Irish Rail to erect automated barriers at the location for the safety of all concerned but most of all the general public who cross the lines by all modes of transport including cyclists and pedestrians.

The level crossing at Kilnageere is one of the most dangerous in the country, according to an independent study conducted for Irish Rail in 2013.

Just last month, a car collided with the train that was travelling from Westport to Dublin at the Kilnageere crossing. There were no reports of life threatening injuries in that incident.