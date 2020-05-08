A business group is calling for the next programme for government to include funding for local authorities to help kickstart economies in towns and villages across the country.

Businesses on the west coast have been hit the hardest due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a study carried out by Chambers Ireland.

The organisation says regional infrastructure needs extra investment to help economic growth.

CEO of the group, Ian Talbot, says simple changes in communities can make more people come to shop: