Irish Water and Mayo County Council are advising customers in Ballina - in Pearse Street, Humbert Street, Dillon Terrace, Castle Road, Nally Street, the areas surrounding Beleek, Bachelors Walk, Arbuckle Row and Emmett Street that their water supply will been impacted as a result of an emergency repair to a leaking water main at Dunnes Roundabout in the town. It is estimated that up to 500 houses and businesses will be affected by these works.

The water outage will take place from 6pm this evening (Thurs) to approximately 2am (Fri). Traffic diversions/road closures will also be in place from Humbert Street/Dunnes Stores Junction, Pearse Street/Market Yard junction, Lower Pearse Street/Dillon Terrace junction.

Commenting on the situation Ger Greally of Irish Water stated “While repairing this leak, we are taking the opportunity to install critical valves at this location which will minimise the impact of any future outages and assist in better management of the network. This type of work would be very difficult to carry out during the day due to traffic.”

Irish Water's customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of our website.