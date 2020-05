The neighbours, family and friends of a Castlebar man in his eighties came out this afternoon to welcome him home after successfully battling Covid-19.

Billy Waldron of Greenfield, Pontoon Road, was discharged this afternoon from Mayo University Hospital after overcoming the virus.

Despite the rain, everyone was out with flags, bunting and balloons to greet Billy as he arrived outside his family home to great cheers and welcome at about 2pm this afternoon.