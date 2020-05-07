Negotiations on a programme for government will formally get underway this evening.

The Green Party is meeting Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to start putting together a document to form a coalition government.

Over the last number of weeks Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have been working on a framework document and are now ready to put it before the Greens.

Fianna Fail deputy Leader, Mayo TD Dara Calleary has been one of his party’s main negotiators.

He spoke to Midwest News this afternoon about how long this part of the process is likely to take and the urgency of getting a government in place.

While he refused to put a time line on this stage of the process he said he expects it will take up to two weeks and after that whatever agreement is reached goes back to members of each party for approval or rejection.