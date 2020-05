The organisers of the National Ploughing Championships are meeting this week to discuss whether this year's event can go ahead.

The event's scheduled for mid-September, but is in doubt because of the coronavirus crisis.

Almost 300,000 people attended last year's event, but social-distancing rules may affect the 2020 edition.

Anna-Marie McHugh, deputy managing director of the National Ploughing Association, says a decision will be made this month.