Mayo TD Alan Dillon is calling for all healthcare workers in acute hospitals to be routinely tested for Covid-19.

The Fine Gael TD says the present current national guidelines do not require healthcare workers in acute hospitals to be tested, unless they experience symptoms of the virus.

Within Mayo University Hospital, a high number of staff have contracted the coronavirus, and Deputy Dillon says staff are afraid they may not have symptoms, but may infect others.

With increased levels of testing capacity, Deputy Dillon now believes healthcare staff should be tested on a weekly basis, with results back within 48 hours.